Christians urged to set goals

Head Pastor of Calvary Charismatic Centre, Seekers Chapel, Kumasi

Source: GNA

Apostle Paul Sam Saed, the Head Pastor of Calvary Charismatic Centre, Seekers Chaple, Kumasi, has advised Christians to set goals for their endeavours.

He said without vision, they would not be successful and urged them to develop 'life plans'.



"I want you to sit back and reflect on exactly what you want to achieve in your prospects, as without vision and set goals you will be running without a direction with no impact made.



"I urge you to pray to God and trust Him to direct you to where you want to go in your endeavours," Apostle Saed said on Sunday during a Celebration Service of the International Central Gospel Church, Seekers Temple in Accra.



Delivering a sermon on the theme: "So We Might Become," he said covenant was an identity God gave to Christians so His will would manifest through prayers, fastings and purity of life.

Apostel Saed said Christians must, therefore, be hacked unto God, which connected them to Abrahamic covenants.



He called on Christians to discover what God had deposited in them-the Holy Spirit, and use Him to guide their every step.



He led the congregation to pray for "new and better ways of living" and how to desist from bad attitudes that impeded growth.