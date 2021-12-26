Christmas Festivity: Orphanages still receiving bulk donations amid COVID-19 challenges

Children’s homes and orphanages,

Source: GNA

Some children’s homes and orphanages, prior to and during this year’s Christmas festivity, have received many cash and assorted item donations from individuals, organisations, and government agencies.

The situation attracted interest as a result of the obvious financial hardships the citizenry had to face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the loss of jobs, the collapse of businesses, and price of goods increments.



When the Ghana News Agency paid a visit to some homes including the Osu and Teshie Children’s Homes on Saturday,



December 25 from the 14:00 hours, both homes had and were still receiving donations from benevolent individuals and entities.



The items donated were uncooked rice, cooking oil, detergents and toiletries, drinks, potable water, canned foods, clothing, and footwear among others.



At the Osu Children’s Home, although the Caretaker declined to talk to the GNA, the team observed that a party was thrown for the children by generous families, some of whom were eating and dancing with the inmates to give them reasons to smile.

At the Teshie Children’s Home, the GNA observed that the home was decorated with Christmas labels, trees, and flowers.



Mr Emmanuel Owusu, the Acting Administrator, who is an SHS leaver and inmate of the Teshie Children's Home, said by the philanthropic nature of people, the home saw no difference between donations for this year and that of the previous years.



“Donations have been coming as usual and although we all know hardships have increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven’t felt it in this home this Christmas because donations have been coming since morning and even before this day,” he said.



Mr Owusu said the home threw a party for the inmates every year and he was optimistic that this year would not be an exception.



The home currently houses 25 children from basic to the senior high school (SHS) as many of those who had completed SHS and tertiary were furthering their education or seeking a source of livelihood outside the home, he said.

By the kind hearts of donors, he said the home had completed its new accommodation facility and was currently doing fine with its structures and operations.



With the exception of one inmate who had a scholarship from the Zenith Bank, he said the home catered for the fees of all inmates, and appealed for more donations to enable them to support the children while they climbed the educational ladder.



A philanthropic family, which pleaded to talk on anonymity said: “We are truly in real hard times and COVID has worsened it, but it doesn’t mean we should eat and leave these vulnerable ones. Every human being should truly feel satisfied only when after having something to eat with family, he or she has been able to make another deprived one smile.



“That is why we have come to donate these foods and clothing to the home. We hope it makes these little ones feel a sense of belonging to the society,” she added.