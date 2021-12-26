Christmas: ‘Let’s deepen the bond of togetherness in building our motherland' - Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his 2021 Christmas message to the nation has urged Ghanaians to use the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to deepen the cohesion that exists among them to facilitate the growth of the country.

In a statement on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia said “Hajia Samira and I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas”.



Vice President implored Ghanaians to use the period to reflect and for the renewal of mindsets, to ensure collaborative, cohesive national development.



“May the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ bring to us a regenerative mindset and deepen the bond of togetherness in developing Ghana our motherland,” he added in his message.



Dr Bawumia recalled the complications that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused and pleaded with celebrants, individuals and families to adhere to the safety precautionary measures as they make merry and help the socially disadvantaged.

“Let’s continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as we put smiles on the faces of humanity,” Vice President Bawumia ended.



Read the tweet below:



