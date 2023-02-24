Christmas decorations at Kotoka Airport in 2021 cost GH¢128,366 - Transport Minister

According to the minister, GH¢50,000 of the stated amount was paid for through sponsorship

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has confirmed that the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) spent an amount of GH¢128,366 on decorations at the Kotoka International Airport during the 2021 Christmas period.

Appearing before parliament on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the minister also confirmed that the decoration including some Christmas trees and chandeliers were rented and not bought as earlier speculated.



“The Christmas decoration at the Kotoka International Airport for 2021 was rented from a company and the total cost of the decoration was GH¢128,366, out of which GH¢50,000 was paid by DDP in terms of sponsorship,” the minister informed the House in response to some questions filed by some members.



In 2022, there was massive public furore in reaction to reports that GACL had spent a colossal amount on Christmas decorations.



The Ministry of Transport in response to a Right To Information Request in June 2022, confirmed the procurement of the decorations adding that the transaction did not go through required procurement process due to its nature.



“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 were rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence, there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” the ministry said.

Some critics of the transaction had raised concerns of procurement breaches about the entire process and indicted the Board Chairman of GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere who was cited for contracting the suppliers.



But the board chairman in his own defence maintained that the transaction did not fall within the ambits of the procurement law.



“There is no procurement breach. There can be no procurement breaches; in fact, no procurement breaches have been found. They hit a cul-de-sac,” he stated in reaction to some media publications.



