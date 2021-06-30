Christopher Beyere’s name pops up in PAC GH¢28,000 embezzlement

Former executive secretary of the Health Training Institution, Christopher Beyere

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are outraged at the payment of GH¢28,000 by the past executive secretary of the Health training institution secretariat, Mr Christopher Beyere.

Mr Beyere, who incidentally was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Techiman South in the 2020 elections, is said to have paid himself an amount of GH¢28,000 from the internally Generated Fund (IGF).



When confronted, the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Techiman South is reported to have said that he took the money and used it for his sister’s funeral and promised that he will payback.



In the 2017 audit report, the audit service recommended that Mr Beyere refunds the amount which was wrongly paid to him.



The information goes further to urge the state to surcharge for recovery.



The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, revealed that he has personally tried to invite Mr Beyere to pay the amount, but all attempts proved futile.

An outraged ranking member for the Committee, Hon. Frank Okyere – Agyekum wondered why the Ministry has been slow in recovering the amount and said it would decide on the way forward.



The Public accounts committee is currently considering the 2017 audit report.



Background



A 2017 Auditor-General's report on the Ministry of Health has revealed that Christopher Beyere on April 13, 2016, authorised and paid himself an amount of GH¢28,000 from the internally generated fund Account of the Health Training Institutions Secretariat.



This then runs contrary to the Financial Administration Regulation(FAR),

"Regulation 39 of the FAR 2004 requires a Head of department to ensure that money are utilized in a manner that secures both optimum value for money and the intention of Parliament.



"Contrary to the above regulation, we noted during our review of payment voucher number PV-16-035 that, Mr Christopher Beyere, the Executive Secretary of the Secretariat, on April 13, 2016, authorised and paid himself an amount of GH¢28,000.00 from the IGF Account towards his sister’s funeral," the report revealed.



The Health Training Institutions Secretariat was commissioned by the then Minister of Health under the NDC government, Alex Segbefia in November 2015, to act as a regulatory body for all 85 public and private health institutions supervising student intake into all such schools and the tuition fees they charged.