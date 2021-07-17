Chum community gets CHPS compound

The CHPS compound was constructed and furnished by the Lambussie District Assembly

Source: GNA

The Lambussie District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has commissioned a Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound, equipped with some health tools at Chum, a community in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region.

The CHPS compound was constructed and furnished by the Lambussie District Assembly and handed over to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in March 2021 to manage.



It is to help contribute to easy access and improvement in health care delivery in the area.



Mr Bin-Eranaa Jerdu Nuhu, the Acting Lambussie District Health Director, addressing the community members at a durbar during the Commissioning, said the District currently had 29 functional CHPS compounds.



"Chum and Kohuo CHPS happen to be the latest CHPS compounds constructed and furnished by the Lambussie District Assembly. It was handed over to the GHS in March 2021 to manage,” he added.



Mr Nuhu lauded the support from the Assembly and urged them to do more.



He advised the Chum community members to continue to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols as well as take advantage and visit the CHPS compound to check their health status regularly.

He said the facility, however, lacked motorbike for transportation, fridge for storing vaccines and security among others, and appealed to the Member of Parliament and other development partners to help support the facility.



Mr Iddrisu Safianu, the Lambusdie Deputy Coordinating Director in an address read on behalf of the Lambussie District Chief Executive, advised management of the CHPS compound to properly maintain the facility to benefit the basic health needs of the community members.



He assured that the Assembly would do its best to support the facility within its capability with logistics.



Mr Ambrose Naawa, the Upper West Regional CHPS Coordinator, urged the community members to support the facility including participation and provision of community voluntary services to make the facility function properly.



This, he said, would go a long way to achieving the Universal Health Coverage goal where every citizen would have timely access to high-quality health services by 2030.



Chum Kuoro Ibrahim Beningi, Chief of Chum, commended the Ghana Health Service and the Lambussie District Assembly for bringing hope to the community through the CHPS compound and pledged to help support the facility.