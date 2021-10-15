Church group organizes free breast screening for women in Tarkwa

October every year is observed as Breast Cancer month

Source: GNA

Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA) Tarkwa Circuit of the Methodist Church, Ghana has organized a free breast screening for women in Tarkwa and its environs.

The programme dubbed "Awareness is power" formed part of the group’s activities for the year to create awareness, prevention and treatment of breast cancer.



Madam Juliana Aseidu, Midwife at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, educated about two hundred women on how to self examine their breasts every month.



She said, "if every woman adopts the habit of self-examining her breasts on a routine basis it would ensure early detection of breast cancer."



Madam Aseidu advised women to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, avoid excessive intake of fats, alcoholic beverages and smoking as these could contribute to breast cancer.



"Some women alleged they would lose the shape of their breast so they do not breastfeed their babies when they deliver; this is wrong. At least breastfeed your baby between one to two years to prevent the increasing cases of breast cancer," she said.

Madam Lydia Oduro, President of SUWMA Tarkwa circuit, said the programme was part of their commitment to addressing the health needs of women.



She entreated women to observe their breasts and report to any health facility when they noticed a lump or any changes in their breasts to help reduce breast cancer deaths.



Mrs Gloria Tandoh Siaw, the Secretary of SUWMA Tarkwa circuit, indicated that the programme was the first of its kind, adding that, "We would organise more in the subsequent years to promote the welfare of women in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



Madam Naomi Manu, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the organizers and called on women to take part in regular breast screening exercises to save more women from the deadly disease.



At the end of the programme over one hundred women were screened by medical professionals.