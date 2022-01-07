Church members attending conference now battling for their lives after head-on collision accident

MyNewsGH gathers that an accident on the Wa road has left several individuals injured and battling for their lives after a car carrying church members suffered a head-on collision.
According to an eyewitness who gave an account of the accident, the crash was between an urvan and a pickup.
The Urvan was said to have been transporting some Church members to Fielmuo for a religious conference whiles the White pickup was traveling from Fielmuo to Wa to purchase some items for a weekend funeral.
The collision according to the eyewitness was head-on.
However, occupants of the pickup are currently in stable condition but that of the Urvan has 80% of its occupants sustaining several degrees of injuries.
