Church members attending conference now battling for their lives after head-on collision accident

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

MyNewsGH gathers that an accident on the Wa road has left several individuals injured and battling for their lives after a car carrying church members suffered a head-on collision.

According to an eyewitness who gave an account of the accident, the crash was between an urvan and a pickup.

The Urvan was said to have been transporting some Church members to Fielmuo for a religious conference whiles the White pickup was traveling from Fielmuo to Wa to purchase some items for a weekend funeral.

The collision according to the eyewitness was head-on.

However, occupants of the pickup are currently in stable condition but that of the Urvan has 80% of its occupants sustaining several degrees of injuries.

