Church of Pentecost enrols members onto NHIS

Pentecost enrols members onto NHIS

Source: GNA

The Sefwi-Patakro District of the Church of Pentecost has registered members onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as part of its 10th Anniversary celebration.

Pastor Prince Brako, the District Pastor, explained to the congregation that every Ghanaian needed an NHIS card to access health care, whenever they were sick.



He said the distance between Patakro and Bodi, coupled with the stress members went through either to renew or register for their NHIS cards at the NHIA District office, compelled the church to invite the NHIA to come and register its members at Patakro.

“We decided to invite the Bodi NHIS District office team to join us for our 10th-anniversary celebration so that members can get the chance to either renew their expired NHIS cards or those who have not yet registered to take the opportunity to do so,” Pastor Brako said.