Church of Pentecost inaugurates Chieftaincy Ministry in Axim Area

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost has inaugurated its Chieftaincy Ministry in the Axim area of the Western Region.

The primary aim of the Chieftaincy Ministry is to bridge the gap between traditional leaders and the church.



In this regard, the gospel could be sent to the Palaces to win more souls for Christ.



The newly created Chieftaincy Ministry forms part of the Vision 2023 of the church.



The Axim Area Chieftaincy Ministry has Elder Nana Asafo Ankrah II, the Chief of Edwakpole as Chairman with Ps. Yeboah Koranteng Jnr, Elder Nana Kaku Kwam III, and Deaconess Emelia Abaka-Edu as members.



The rest are; Deaconess Linda Owusu Afriyie, Queen-mother Elizabeth Manya and the former Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, and former Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Elder Paul Essien.

Inaugurating the seven-member committee of the Ministry at Nyamenlekwagyina Central Assembly in the Ellembelle District, the Axim Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah commended the Committee Members for accepting the responsibility to champion the course of the Gospel in the Palaces in addition to their traditional duties.



He charged them to work hard and also liaise with other traditional leaders in the area to spread the gospel.



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah appealed to the church members to rally behind them to work effectively.



Speaking to the media after the colorful inaugural ceremony, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah said the committee which is made up of Chiefs, Queens, and Pastors would serve as Technical advisory board who would advise the church and also give training to the church members as to how they (the church) could interact with the chiefs especially when they visit the Palaces.



He explained that "There are protocols to follow, one cannot just enter into the Palace and say he/she has a message from the Lord than just begin speaking. There is a way to go about it and these, chiefs will serve as technical people that will give training to the church".

Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah also emphasized that the committee would help the church to identify areas where the gospel should be sent.



He said that traditional leaders also need Christ Jesus because He shed His blood on the Cross for them also. He added that traditional leaders are also followers of Jesus Christ.



"They are part of those Christ shed His blood on the cross for, so we need to reach them so that they will also taste the salvation in Christ Jesus. So what we have done today is going to enhance the work which we have started in the church, nationwide, and even internationally. Then in the Axim area it is going to strengthen the bond between the church and the palace and as well win more people in the palace for Christ", he said.



"Some days past it has been the notion that the Chieftaincy institution is cladded with idol worshiping therefore the palace is no go area with the Gospel and for that matter, the chiefs and queen mothers do not merit the Kingdom of God, but that is not what the Bible says.



We have attached the kind of idol worshipping to the Chieftaincy Institution but in reality, when you read from the book of Revelation 21:24 it says that Kings will bring their glory into the kingdom. So Kings and queen mothers are part of the Kingdom of God. If God has earmarked them to show forth this glory in the Kingdom then who are we not to take the Gospel to them? This is the mandate of The Church Of Pentecost and we are looking up to that".

"In addition, the development of the communities lies in the hands of the Chiefs and the Priests, when we can work in collaboration, we can achieve a lot for the development of the communities in which we have our churches since the members in the communities are the very people who make our congregations”, he ended.



Speaking on behalf of the committee, Elder Nana Asafo Ankrah II, the Chief of Edwakpole who is the Chairman, thanked the leadership of the church for coming out with such a great vision.



"We will use this opportunity to thank the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Axim Area Head, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, and other leaders of the church for coming out with such a great vision and appointing us to lead the Axim Area Chieftaincy Ministry", he acknowledged.



He, therefore, pledged their total commitment to work hard to achieve the Ministry's intended purpose.



Elder Nana Asafo Ankrah II appealed to the members of the church to rally behind them to work effectively.

The occasion was graced by the Chief of Basak who is a member of the National Chieftaincy Ministry, Nana Bonyah Kofi VI, the Chief of Teleku-Bokazo, Nana Afful Kwaw II, the Chief of Esiama, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III among others.