Churches, Sports, funerals, others can now operate at full capacity – Akufo-Addo

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

COVID-19 protocols have been ease

Churches can now operate at full capacity

President Akufo-Addo announced this on Sunday, March 27

Religious bodies have been given the green light to operate their premises at full capacity as the country softens its COVID-19 mandates.

All other indoor and outdoor social events including funerals, conferences, cinemas can also be held without a restriction in number.

These form part of the country’s move to reverse the Executive Instrument the saw the imposition of restrictions as part of the fight against Covid-19.

During his public address on Sunday night, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that these facilities can now admit patrons to full capacity under full vaccination.

“Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated,” he said.

Handwashing and hand sanitising points should be made available at these venues, the president added.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the eased restrictions on the reduced number of active cases in the country.

He also cited the number of vaccinated persons and the advice of the national COVID-19 Taskforce and the health experts leading to the revision of the COVID-19 restrictions, enacted under E.I. 64.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the “government will continue to engage all religious and traditional leaders, agencies and institutions to encourage their congregants, subjects and citizens, respectively, to be vaccinated, to help achieve the 20 million target by June 2022.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
