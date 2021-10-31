Churches lauded for contribution in grooming youth

Unveiling of the 60th anniversary logo of The Lord's Pentecostal Church International

The General Overseer of the Lords Pentecostal Church International Apostle Eric Essandor Otoo has lauded the contribution of churches established more than five decades ago to groom the youth in the country.

According to him, these churches which have been around for most of Ghana’s history after independence have helped shape the lives of many through their mission schools and outreach programmes and encouraged other churches to emulate their examples.



Apostle Essandoh Otoo said this at the 60th Anniversary celebration of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International in Accra.



During its 59th Annual General Conference in 2020, the church, which has a population of more than 16,000 and 160 branches worldwide, set out a vision to establish at least 300 branches in the next five years and win more than one thousand souls for Christ in the process.



General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Eric Essandor Otoo, said the church is making strides in its quest towards achieving this vision.



He revealed that they have been able to open 40 branches of church so far this year. He commended the contribution of churches which have been in existence as long as the Lord’s Pentecostal Church and have worked hard to groom the youth to enable them to make a meaningful impact In society.



“If you look at the mission schools there are quite many and most of the prominent people in society had the opportunity to go to some of these mission schools. At such schools teachings that go to change human lives in terms of morality are done there.”

Apostle Essandoh highlighted some of the significant achievements of the church in its 60 years of existence.



“Over the 60 year period we can talk about lives that would be considered as insignificant and irrelevant but by the grace of God through this ministry such lives have been transformed and have gained relevance in society. We can talk about things like opening of branches, winning souls establishment of schools and scholarships for deprived children.”



On October 29, 2021, The Lords Pentecostal Church turned 60. As part of activities to mark its diamond anniversary, the church plans among other things to embark on Clean up and tree planting campaigns and make donations to the Peki hospital and Peki Basic school.



A high-powered delegation led by Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye and General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council Rev Emmanuel Barrigah, joined Apostle Essandor Otoo to unveil the 60th Anniversary logo for the church.



The Church of Pentecost donated 10 thousand cedis towards the Anniversary celebrations.