Churches must assist their communities for the socio-economic development of the nation – Apostle William Boakye Agyarko

Apostle William Boakye Agyarko

Source: Information Services Department

The Church of Pentecost, Obuasi Area through the effort of the Area Head - Apostle William Boakye Agyarko as part of its social intervention has renovated Two Boys' dormitories for Obuasi Senior High Technical School which had become a burden to the school's management.

The total cost of the dormitory renovation project was Sixty-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred, and Ten Ghana Cedis (GHC62,910.00).



The project was undertaken in line with the Church’s Four-Year Vision (Vision 2023) aimed at Possession the Nations – Transforming every sphere of life.



The Church’s attention was drawn to some of the infrastructural challenges in the school of which the roof leakages in the dormitories were key.



The Area Head and a section of the Obuasi Area Pastorate officially handed over the renovated dormitory blocks to the school management in a brief ceremony held at the school’s dining hall.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko in his remarks said the church does not only preach the word of God but also does community partnership with the government through social interventions.’’ It is against this background that the church saw it imperative to renovate the dormitories to allow the students to have a good sleeping place," he stressed.

Apostle emphasized that the church would keep on with the vision of supporting any sector that may need assistance whenever God endows the church with financial strength and then entreated the school management to work hard for the success of the students.



The headmaster of the school Mr. Ernest Wiafe was so impressed and expressed his heartfelt gratitude and that of the school management to the Church, the area head, the pastorate, and the entire membership for coming to their aid and appealed to other churches and organizations to emulate the examples of the Church of Pentecost by supporting the school in any form.



The Area Head Apostle William Boakye Agyarko finally prayed for the school and the nation of Ghana.







