Churches, open spaces hotspots for robbery attacks – Criminologist

Armed Robbery 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Armed robbers attack in the open to elude police arrest

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A criminologist at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has cautioned Ghanaians and security operatives to be wary of the new target areas of armed robbery attacks.

Dr. Jones Opoku-Ware said the criminals have found new ways of attacking in open spaces instead of the closed-door robberies.

Speaking on the latest trend criminals have adopted to elude the police in the fight against armed robbery in the country on Accra 100.5FM’s 6:00 AM news on Thursday, April 21, 2022, he said criminals now operate in the open spaces rather than in highly secured facilities like banks.

He noted the churches have become a target because of the collection of offerings and the sale of church materials during church services.

“There is ready cash at the church so robbers are heading towards that direction,” he averred.

He noted that armed robbers hitherto attacked places like banks and the plush houses of prominent persons in the country but now they target open spaces like market places, churches, mobile money joints, and lorry stations.

He, therefore, urged the public to be on the alert when they find themselves in open spaces since the criminals are moving away from the fortified and more secured places like the banks among others.

