Churches urged to help reduce Ghana’s housing deficit 

File photo

Source: GNA

Reverend Tetteh Suomi Akunor, the Dansoman District Minister, Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has urged churches to venture into building housing units to help reduce the country’s housing deficit.

He said though the Church was a voluntary organisation, primarily obligated to win souls for Christ, it had a social responsibility to impact society with developmental projects.



Rev Akunor said this when the Clergy from the Dansoman District and the Amasaman Mission of the PCG, in collaboration with OMRI Projekt Ltd, an estate developer, held a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 31 housing units at Abehenease in the Ga West Municipality.



The project, named: “1828 Residents,” would be owned partly by the Dansoman District of the Church and OMRI Projekt Ltd.



The name is in honour of the inception of the PCG some 194 years ago.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the ceremony, Rev Akunor said: “As a Church, we have realised there is a housing deficit in Ghana, and we also have a role to play in reducing it by providing the land for the project.”

“We need to think outside the box, the church is not there for business and the church should be sensitive to their neighbourhood or do something to help the community.”



The five-acre parcel of land for the project would have 15 units of three-bedroom houses and 16 two-bedroom housing units, to be completed within 24 months.



There would also be a shopping mart and a recreational centre.



Data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicate that the country’s housing deficit stands at 1.8 million per the 2021 Population and Housing Census, a 33 per cent reduction from the previous 2.8 million.



Mr Kwame Obeng Adjinah, the Chief Operating Officer, OMRI Projekt Ltd, told the GNA that the collaboration was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, adding that the company would also own part of the housing units.

He said stakeholders, including investors, should see housing as a social service rendered to society, especially those in the low-income bracket.



Mr Clement Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, commended the company for the initiative as it would beautify the area and boost economic activities.



He said the Assembly was prepared to give assistance to firms, agencies and individuals ready to invest in diverse projects in the Municipality to enhance development, but cautioned the public against flouting the Assembly-bye laws.