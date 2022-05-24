0
Menu
News

Citizens cautioned against hosting strangers

Terrorists New 1 610x400 Public has been advised to be cautious in hosting strangers in a bid to prevent terrorism

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In a bid to prevent terrorism and violent extremism, the public has been advised to be cautious in hosting strangers in their homes or workplaces.

Colonel Worlanyo Agbebo, the Command Operations Officer of the Northern Command, who gave the caution, called on the citizenry to be vigilant and report suspicious persons and groups to the nearest police station for scanning.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale following security alerts from the national security and individual security experts.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces and other security services have been deployed to jointly patrol the border regions of the country.

Colonel Agbebo said the National Security had designed an operation involving the Military and other security services, especially the Police and Immigration, termed “Operation Conquered Fist”.

“Personnel has been permanently deployed in almost all major and minor border crossing points in the regions as part of the Operation Conquered Fist,” he said.

“The aim is to ward off infiltrators and suspected jihadists thus the deployment along the country’s borders in the Northern, North East, Upper East, Upper West, and Savannah regions taking note of jihadists’ activities in the Sahel.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
The story of Ghanaian professor who did not attend secondary school
One suspect in Dansoman daylight robbery arrested
Bridget Otoo mocks Lands Ministry’s ‘buga buga’ statement about Sir John’s properties
Your Will leaks if you fail to sort out your wife - Bridget Otoo
Houses, lands, guns: Here are the 75 properties in Sir John’s last Will
Dead men don't talk but truth will prevail with time - Sir John's aide mourns
Related Articles: