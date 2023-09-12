Citizens decide who becomes president not police – Dampare

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has said it is the Ghanaian citizens who determine who becomes the leader in any election.

Answering questions at the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape on his removal from office, Dr. Dampare indicated that elections involve many stakeholders and each has its role.



“Election is a simple matter where each stakeholder plays its role and collectively we end up ensuring that it is over. The people then decide who becomes their leader,” Dr. Dampare stated.



According to him, “So nobody has some supremacy when it comes to its role in ensuring that elections are successful. As far as I am concerned all the stakeholders have to play their role and the point is that because each is unique you cannot even compare to say which is on top and which one is not.



“As far as I’m concerned all the stakeholders have critical roles to play in ensuring that elections are successful. When we all play our roles the people who have the right to vote will then determine who becomes the leaders.”

Earlier there were heated exchanges between Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea and lawyer for the IGP Kwame Gyan who questioned the presence of the IGP accusers in the room.



After back and forth which knocked the chairman’s head against that of his vice James Agalga, the request to have COP Mensah and Supt. Asare removed was rejected.



However, the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, former Northern Regional Chairman for NPP Bugri Naabu will be present at the hearing tomorrow when the IGP is expected to return.