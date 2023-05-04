8
Menu
News

Citizens who report illegal connection to get 6 % of amount as reward – ECG MD

Samuel Dubik Mahama ECG Managing DirectorSamuel Dubik Mahama ECG Managing Director Managing Director(MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a reward package for members of the general public who report incidents of illegal connection.

Members of the general public who report incidents of illegal connection in their various communities will earn 6 per cent of the total debt of the illegal connection reported.

“Citizens who report illegal connection will get 6 per cent of the amount,” the Managing Director(MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, disclosed at a press conference held on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

He appealed to the public to seize the opportunity to assist the power-distributing company to recover monies owed it.

“Let’s all use this as a means to help ECG. ECG is not for one person, it is for all of us,” Mr Mahama said.

He also revealed that the ECG has so far been able to recover over GHS3.1 billion from defaulting customers over the past weeks.

The ECG recently embarked on a 1-month nationwide mobilisation exercise.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job