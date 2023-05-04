Citizens who report illegal connection to get 6 % of amount as reward – ECG MD

Managing Director(MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a reward package for members of the general public who report incidents of illegal connection.

Members of the general public who report incidents of illegal connection in their various communities will earn 6 per cent of the total debt of the illegal connection reported.



“Citizens who report illegal connection will get 6 per cent of the amount,” the Managing Director(MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, disclosed at a press conference held on Thursday, 4 May 2023.



He appealed to the public to seize the opportunity to assist the power-distributing company to recover monies owed it.

“Let’s all use this as a means to help ECG. ECG is not for one person, it is for all of us,” Mr Mahama said.



He also revealed that the ECG has so far been able to recover over GHS3.1 billion from defaulting customers over the past weeks.



The ECG recently embarked on a 1-month nationwide mobilisation exercise.