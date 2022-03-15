Citizens who spoke up during JM’s time must call on govt to address fuel surges - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe is IMANI Africa President

The IMANI Centre for Police and Education Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, has wondered why Ghanaians who criticized the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government, are unusually silent today about the challenges being faced in the country.



He said that in the current situation where fuel prices have been skyrocketing, it is time for all such persons to come out and call on the president to ensure that he addresses the situation.



“Yeah, Ukrainian conflict has had impact on fuel prices, but 60 pesewas avoidable tax per litre and the runaway cedi against forex preceded the conflict. The latter may push the ex-pump price of petroĺ to nearly 10 cedis per litre by end week according to COPEC.

“Meanwhile Ghana as an oiĺ producing nation benefits from rising crude prices. The least government can do is to cushion us with the windfall oil revenue if it fails to remove the odious taxes and gives up on the dangling cedi. I think all fair-minded citizens who once spoke up during JM’s time must call on govt to listen now to avoid further street protests,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday, March 14, 2022.



The policy expert also lamented on the fact that the prices of fuel may just surpass the GH¢10 mark soon.



Beyond that, fuel prices have already been announced to see a further increment on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



By this, fuels at the pumps will be selling at GH¢11 per litre, a situation the Bulk Oil Storage Distributors has blamed on the volatility on the market as well as the rising cost of crude on the international market.



