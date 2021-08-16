City authorities postpone the closure of Nkrumah roundabout in Takoradi

A portrait of the Nkrumah roundabout in Takoradi

Source: GNA

The planned closure of the Takoradi Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout to traffic has been rescheduled from midnight of Sunday, 15th of August to Wednesday, 18th August, 2021.

The closure of the roundabout is to pave way for the construction of the first three-tier interchange at the roundabout.



The interchange is expected to ease traffic flow considerably and shorten travel time for commuters is in fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2016 campaign promise to provide the Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis with better road networks.



A statement signed by Mr. John Laste, the Public Relations Officer of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, said the decision was taken in consultation with the Regional Directorate of Urban Roads and the Consultant for the construction of PTC Interchange.

The traffic management plan for the closure of the roundabout however remains unchanged.



He said the Assembly and all the project's implementing agencies would continue to engage the public to ensure successful implementation of the project.



The Assembly equally expects the cooperation of the general public to observe all the new traffic arrangements within and around the project site during the construction period.