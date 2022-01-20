Civil Servants strike won’t affect Ghana Card registration – NIA

NIA head office in Accra

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Abdul-Ganiyu Abudu, has stated that the industrial action some civil servants are intending to undertake will not affect the ongoing registration exercise.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has scheduled Thursday January 20, 2022 as date to lay their tools down over poor conditions of service.



This disgruntled group is made up of members from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



Realising that NIA operates within the premises of some of these institutions, some sections of the public have expressed fears of likelihood to miss out in the registration exercise for the Ghana Card.



Addressing these concerns, Mr. Abdul Ganiyu noted that his outfit will continue to provide uninterrupted services at the various centres across the country because it “does not come under civil service” to be affected by the industrial action.

According to him the Authority opened its Regional and District offices with the help of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), however, NIA is not subject to their actions.



The Head of the Corporate Affairs therefore assured the public that their officers will be working within the premises of state institutions which are not necessarily MMDAs and these include the Registrar Generals Department (RGD) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



“I don’t know what the arrangement is between the RGD and the Civil Service but the memorandum of understanding between the NIA and the RGD is such that they will be providing us with space for our officers to carry out their duties,” said the Mr. Ganiyu in Twi.



He urged all Ghanaians to go out in their numbers for their registration.