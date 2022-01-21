Civil and Local Government Staff call off strike

Fri, 21 Jan 2022 Source: www.etvghana.com
The National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has announced that it is calling off its strike action.
In a notice issued yesterday, CLOGSAG stated that at a meeting held yesterday, 20th January 2022, it reviewed a memorandum of understanding it had agreed with the government and based on that, decided to call off the strike action.
“All members should organize themselves and resume work on Monday, 24th January 2022,” CLOGSAG stated.
The release was issued by the National Secretariat of CLOGSAG on Thursday, 20th January 2022.
