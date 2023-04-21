1
Civil society must develop the roadmap for Ghana – Organised Labour

Organised Labour

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Organised Labour has bemoaned the slow pace of development of the country due to government’s wanting to fulfil their party manifestoes.

This has caused government after government to abandon projects by their predecessors.

Speaking at the ongoing discussions by Organised Labour on pensions in Accra on Thursday, 20 April 2023, Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Spokesperson Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, who is also the Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), noted: “Political party manifestos rule this country and then this party comes and throws away all the projects under the previous government.”

According to him, “Civil society must develop the roadmap for Ghana and that is what African Centre for Economic Transformation led by Dr KY Amoako is doing.”

The ongoing discussions by Organised Labour is centred on the government’s new proposal on the debt restructuring programme.

