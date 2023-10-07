Claim that Ghana’s crisis is due to mismanagement ‘not factual' - Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has countered claims suggesting that the current economic crisis facing Ghana is a result of government mismanagement.

According to Ahiagbah, such assertions are not based on factual evidence as such there needs to be a shift in the ongoing discourse.



Speaking on The Keypoints on TV3 on Saturday, October 7, 2023, he said "The point is that we are stuck in a conversation that is going nowhere. People are vehemently denying, and the media is giving credence to the notion that we arrived at this economic situation due to mismanagement, which is not factual."



Emphasizing the need to focus on solutions and the path forward he said "Going forward, we need to talk and interrogate the solutions, how we get out of the situation. That's where you would want the NDC [National Democratic Congress] to come to the table with their alternative offerings, and we can present what we have - a post-Covid recovery program."



Ahiagbah emphasized that the conversation should be a constructive dialogue about how to address the current economic challenges and improve the situation for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



He added, "That should be the content of the conversation."



His submission was situated on the recent accusations by the Minority in Parliament against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Yedu Addison, about the current economic crisis.

The caucus staged a demonstration on Tuesday, October 3 to demand the resignation of Dr Addison and his two deputies.



The organisers of the demonstration, dubbed #OccupyBoGProtest, blamed the directors of Ghana’s central bank for the economic challenges.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA