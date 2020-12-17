Claims Asomah-Cheremeh, Bono Regional Minister caused our defeat lies – Dormaa West MP

Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency, Alhaji Ali Maiga Halidu

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency, Hon Alhaji Ali Maiga Halidu has denied claims that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and the Bono Regional Minister Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson masterminded the defeat of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers in the area.

He indicated these individuals were rather very instrumental in terms of the provision of resources to the party especially in the Dorma West Constituency where he was the party’s parliamentary candidate and seeking to be retained.



The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament elect for Sunyani East Constituency Hon Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh had alleged on live radio that acts of selfishness on the part of the Bono Regional minister Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson caused the defeat of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region.



But the MP on Sunyani-based Ark Fm, was full of praise for the two Ministers for their enormous contributions to the fortunes of the party in the constituency and the Region as a whole.



“Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh contributed a lot to my campaign and that of other colleagues in the Region. He gave out motorbikes and physical cash to a number of constituencies same as the Regional Minister. I will challenge the Hon Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh to provide evidence that these two people gave money to the electorate to vote against the NPP candidates including because he is a parliamentarian and the name of the game is evidence”, he challenged.

According to him, apportioning blames on people who sacrificed for the interest of the party in the just-ended polls for personal gain is needless and will further disintegrate the front.



Rather, he appealed that persons like Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and the Bono Regional Minister Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson should be encouraged and applauded to continue to lend the needed support for the party in the Bono Region.



“I cannot quantify the support I have received from these two and wish that we encourage them to continue to do more for us rather than condemning them and subjecting them to needless public attacks for they are the hope for the region”, he stressed.