Claims I've been sacked by Justin Kodua 'laughable'; he can never employ me – Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye (left), Justin Kodua Frimpong (right)

NPP’s Hopeson Adorye who is reported to have been sacked from the team of the General Secretary of his party says those claims are “laughable”.

According to numerous online reports, Justin Kodua Frimpong sent a message to Hopeson Adorye to henceforth distance himself from his office and all activities around him after the latter used the pro-Alan walk in Kumasi to denigrate Northerners of the party.



But Hopeson Adorye questioned Justin Kodua Frimpong’s locus to that effect after asking when he employed him to his team.



He spoke in an interview on Neat FM's 'Ghana Montie' programme with Kwasi Aboagye.



“Did he give me any appointment letter?” he questioned.

Adding that, “I called him that I want to campaign for him during their election. He can never employ me”.



Hopeson Adorye has come under hefty criticism for some comments many have described as “tribal”.



Addressing thousands of Alan Kyerematen supporters in a walk dubbed “Walk for Alan”, Hopeson Adorye said: “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region”.



He continued: “whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo and whenever a Busia leads, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo. As for the Dombos, they are always there”.