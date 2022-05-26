Claims gov’t will not pay caterers who cook for beneficiary children false – GSFP

Ghana School Feeding Programme

The management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has debunked claims that government will no longer pay caterers who prepare meals for beneficiaries.

Some caterers under the programme have been on strike following their demand for government to increase the feeding grant allocated to each child and the previous arrears owed them.



In a notice to all GSFP caterers, management stated emphatically that: the “Government will at all times honour its obligation of paying caterers for meals provided for pupils in every academic term.



“Caterers who will cook for the pupils, including this 2nd term of 2022, will receive their payment as expected.”

Management noted that: “Only caterers who will fail to cook for the term will not be paid, and those who will fail to cook for a number of days shall suffer a deduction of non-cooking days.”



It added: “It is therefore NOT TRUE that caterers who will cook for beneficiary children will not be paid.”



Meanwhile, management has assured caterers under the programme that, it is working assiduously on their request “for increment in the feeding grant” and the payment of their arrears.