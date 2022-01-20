Claims of 44,000 teachers leaving classrooms are assumptive speculations – Ministry of Education

File photo: The Education Ministry says claims of teacher atttrition is assumptive

Public urged to disregard basic school teacher attrition rate claims



The Ministry of Education has described as assumptive and speculative, reports that some 44,000 basic school teachers quit their job for the year 2020/2021.



The Ministry's reaction was in response to a statement by the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak.



“The Ministry of Education has noted with concern, statements made by Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, making the rounds online that based on 2020/ 2021(Education Management Information System (EMIS) data, some 44,000 teachers left the classrooms. This according to him represents over 15% attrition rate,” the Ministry stated.

The Ministry in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kwesi Kwarteng clarified that the number that accounts for a difference in the total number of teachers from 2019 to 2021 is 34,434 and not 44,000.



The Ministry further noted that for the 2020/2021 assessment, it did not include NABCO personnel, National Service Personnel and Teacher Trainees on Teaching practice in its annual school census as had been done in previous years.



The ministry thus described the claims of 15% teacher attrition rate as speculative while urging the public to disregard the claims.



