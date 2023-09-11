Claims of Bawumia having a 'shoot to kill' policy on galamsey false – Gideon Boako

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Gideon Boako has refuted a claim that the new Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful has ‘shoot to kill’ policy to deal with the galamsey menace.

According to him, the claim by Solomon Owusu, a member of the campaign team of former NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen is mere propaganda induced by the internal party contest.



“In the attached video, I have watched and heard Solomon Owusu make a reckless statement that he has heard from somewhere that the Vice President @MBawumia has a 'shoot and kill' policy to deal with the galamsey menace.



"I take the comment from Solomon Owusu as one of his usual hate propaganda against the Vice President because of the internal flagbearer elections since his preference is not the Vice President. I entreat everyone to disregard Solomon Owusu's false allegation.



"The Vice President does not have or communicated any such policy to deal with galamsay either by himself or through someone else,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



Solomon Owusu appearing on Edwaso Gyaso on Okay FM accused the vice president of endorsing a drastic approach of lethal force in dealing with illegal mining also known as galamsey.

The NPP on November 4, 2023, will hold a delegates congress to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Ahead of the contest, Alan Kyerematen who had been elected with Dr Bawumia and two others to contest the November 4, election announced his withdrawal from the race.



According to Mr Kyerematen his decision was informed by threats and intimidation against his supporters and a deliberate attempt by government and party officials to skew the election in favour of another candidate.





