Claims of NIA not supporting sim registration mischievous - PRO

PRO of NIA reiterated NIA’s ardent support for the sim card registration

The Head of Public Affairs for the National Identification Authority (NIA), Abudu Abdul Geniyu, has refuted claims that the Authority is not supportive of the ongoing sim card re-registration.

This statement comes after the NIA claimed a leaked letter on the issue in circulation on the sim card registration has been twisted to create the impression that the NIA was not in support of the SIM card registration.



The said letter, the statement explained, was a response from the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, to some technical clarification from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) on the potential interface between the National Identification System (NIS) and the planned SIM registration exercise.



Reacting to the claims, Abudu Abdul Geniyu said the NIA letter, which was a response to the request from the GCT, should not be interpreted that it was not in support of the sim registration exercise.

He reiterated NIA’s ardent support for the sim card registration adding that it is an important government policy.



Abudu Abdul Geniyu noted that the NIA has worked with other state agencies for data harmonization and integration.



“To this end, it has successfully cooperated within the framework of the law and public policy with other user agencies such as SSNIT, NHIA, GRA and the Controller & Accountant-General’s Department in advancing data harmonization and integration in this country and will continue to do so with the NCA and other state institutions,” Abudu Abdul Geniyu told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.