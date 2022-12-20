2
Claims of Ofosu Ampofo in bed with NPP contributed to his defeat – Analyst

NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Former National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has attributed Mr. Ofosu Ampofo's defeat as National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to propaganda orchestrated against him.

The sustainable development practitioner stated that the claim that he was in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) played a role in his defeat.

He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM's Frontline with host Kwabena Agyapong.

Mr. Ebo Amoah noted that the victory of Asiedu Nketiah was not surprising, but the margin by which he won was shocking.

He said, "the outcome was not surprising, but the margin was shocking. I was shocked.

"One thing he added also played out in the sense that the delegates would have evaluated and analyzed what the NDC would have missed if Asiedu Nketiah had left the leadership position."

He stated that the former General Secretary, now Chairman, has been all over the place defending the NDC, especially at critical moments, and that the delegates had rewarded him for it.

"The allegations against Ofosu Ampofo that he was in bed with the NPP went into the heads of the delegates, and that is why they decided to vote him out," he claimed.

