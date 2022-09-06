Claims that Komenda Suger Factory was completed under the NDC are false – Trade Ministry PRO

Komenda Sugar Factory is expected to be operational later this year

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Prince Boakye Boateng, has refuted claims that the Komenda Sugar Factory was completed for operations by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.

The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been accused of failing to operate the $36 million bequeathed to his government by the NDC government.



But speaking on Top FM’s Final Point hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang, the PRO for the Trade Ministry said the factory did not reach operational status under the previous administration.



“The president did not go to commission Komenda Sugar Factory. The president went to check on the progress of work. Komenda Sugar Factory is not operational yet. The previous government started and brought the factory to a certain stage, but the truth is that the factory was not operational. Some parts were not even installed. That was the extent to which the work on the factory had reached, but it was not operational. But now, by the grace of God, the parts that were yet to be installed have been installed,” he stated while giving an update on President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the factory over the weekend.



He added that it would be an act of peddling falsehood if anyone should claim that the factory was completed for operationalization by the previous administration.



“Anyone that claims Komenda Sugar Factory was completed by the NDC is peddling falsehood,” he said.

During his recent visit to the factory, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope that the Komenda Sugar Factory will be commissioned for operation by end of the year.



The factory is said to have undergone two successful test runs ahead of its inauguration later in the year.



Officials at the factory said 12.5 metric tonnes of unrefined brown sugar have been produced from the two successful test runs.







GA/BOG