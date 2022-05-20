0
Claims there’re no textbooks for new curriculum false – MoE

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Peace\\ Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is the Minister of Education

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Education has called on the general public to disregard news suggesting that it is unable to provide textbooks for the new curriculum until the year 2024.

The ministry says such news publications “are merely motivated by the mischief of some individuals.”

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education on Friday, 20 May 2022, said: “Over 150,000 teacher resource packs have been distributed to teachers across the length and breadth of the country to enhance teaching and learning activities in order to improve learning outcomes.”

It also assured the public of its commitment “to the provision of quality education in all schools in the country, and the timely provision of quality textbooks is a priority to the ministry.”

The ministry, therefore, entreated the public to “disregard such publications.”

