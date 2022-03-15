Clamp down on individuals whose actions threaten lives on our roads – Nortsu-Kotoe

Akatsi North Constituency and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North Constituency and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has called on the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC), the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, and other stakeholders to deal with drivers and motorists whose actions threaten the lives of other road users.

This follows the recent incidents of road accidents recorded across the country including the Asuboi accident in which 2 students of the University of Education (UEW) perished.



According to Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, most deaths recorded on the country’s roads are as a result of indiscipline and human error on the part of both motorists and road users.



A statement issued by the Akatsi North MP described the Asuboi accident as a “heartbreaking and unfortunate incident” which has robbed the country again of “young lives who would have been very significant to our development as a nation.”



The statement stressed that: “Sadly so, the statistics on road carnage on our roads this weekend alone is horrendous and adds up to the already alarming cases of death on the roads; most of which could be attributed to recklessness, indiscipline and human error on the part of motorists and other road users.”

It added: “While we condole with the families of the deceased students, the University community and with all those who have lost their loved ones in this very crash, I take this opportunity to further charge the relevant stakeholders, most especially the to take further steps to clamp down on such individuals whose actions continue to threaten lives on our roads.”



Five separate road accidents have been recorded in the space of 3 days.



This has led to the death of several persons and left others injured.



Besides the Asuboi road accident which claimed the lives of 9 persons including the 2 UEW students, similar incidents have been recorded in Peki, Volta Region; Kumasi, Ashanti Region; Kawkaw-Oframase, Eastern Region, and Jasikan, Oti Region.