Clash between Police and Lamashegu youth: What we know so far

Joint security deployment was called to restore calm

Violence rocks Lamashegu in the Tamale Metropolis

Police administration interdicts six officers involved



Police, military team deployed to maintain peace



The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service had a busy Sunday, February 13, 2022, after actions and inactions of some of their officers triggered a violent encounter with youth in Lamashegu, a suburb of the regional capital Tamale.



The incident widely reported on social media platforms throughout the day has traveled from the regional and is receiving national attention.



Different media outlets are reporting casualties – some reporting deaths and injuries whiles others are only reporting injuries on the part of members of the public.



There is also a local traditional aspect to the issue after the Lamashegu Naa had cause to intervene because part of the shooting took place in the precincts of his palace.



GhanaWeb compiles what we know so far of the Lamashegu incident:



What triggered the incident?



The incident took place after a police officer allegedly shot a young man who was driving an unregistered car and refused to stop after several attempts by the said officer.



The reports indicate that the 24-year-old man had driven to the Lamashegu Palace where he was pursued by the said officer.



Young people subsequently pounced on the officer who was only rescued by some elders of the Palace. He was whisked away after the Regional Commander visited the Palace to ascertain the facts of the case.

Casualty figures



According to the Regional Police Command, four people sustained varying degrees of injury with the most severe being that of the fleeing driver.



“I decided to go to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to see the victim it was alleged was hit by the bullet. I went there and in fact, I saw a 24-year-old man who was on a sick bed.



“According to reports earlier, he had been hit with the bullet in the hip. I went there with an investigator, they took pictures of him and indeed and it was a bit of confirmed that he had been it and doctors were on him and he was also responding to treatment,” the Regional Commander told journalists during a briefing.



Some media outlets have reported more injuries and in some cases deaths. Starr News at the time of filing this report reported that the main victim had died according to their sources. Joy News also reported one death.



Member of Parliament for the area and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also confirmed one death, of a man named Hakeem. He also called for the IGP to take action on the incident.



Reprisal attack on Police station, regional command reacts



When news of the incident started making the rounds, some youth armed themselves and approached the local police station with the view to attacking it.



The Regional Command reacted by calling for reinforcements and for military support to quell the ensuing violence. Some of the footages on social media are believed to be as a result of such confrontations.



Lamashegu Naa demands justice



Naa Ziblim Abdulai, chief of Lamashegu, in an interview with TV3 expressed his stern misgiving over the incident. He said he felt disrespected by the action of the Police officer who allegedly shot at his people.

“What the police officer did is a disrespect to the highest level. I feel disrespected and though the police have since apologized, I want him to face the law. He should be dealt with for us to all know what happened to him not the usual transfer.



“For my subjects, I call on them to remain resolute as we address the issue,” he told journalists.



Police administration interdicts six officers



Six Police officers have been interdicted by the Service for their roles in a shooting incident that rocked Lamashegu.



The Police administration issued a statement early Monday, February 14, 2022, giving details about the extent of investigation into the incident and steps being taken to achieve a durable peace in the area.



The affected officers after an initial investigation are as follows:



General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfuor



General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu



General Constable Harrison Twum Danso Driver



General Constable Mathew Sah



General Constable Nuhu Muntari

PW/Constable Doris Serwa Bonsu



“The Police administration has also dispatched the a team of investigators led by Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department DSP Fredrick Agyei to lead investigation into the matter.



“Personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have also been detailed alongside the CID to look at professional standard related issues of the incident,” the statement added.



Other measures include that the Regional Commander should liaise with affected families and offer necessary support.



Police appealed to the people of Lamashegu and wider Tamale Metropolis to remain calm as investigations continue. “We would like to assure the public that anybody found culpable will be dealt with according to the law,” the statement signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, concluded.



TV3’s report on Regional Commander’s account



The Tamale Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Yeboah Afari gave an account of what happened while speaking to journalists.



Below is his full account…



I will say it is unfortunate, we are all aware of the visit of of the Vice President. Therefore I was out within Tolon District when communication was relayed that a Police man was under attack at the Lamashegu Naa’s Palace.



Following that information, I asked my driver to drive straight to the Lamashegu Naa's Palace. When we got there, the crowd was too much and even my reception was not encouraging not by the Chiefs and his elders but by the youth around.



I entered and the Chief said [my] man was nearly to be lynched but he has been brought inside so I should find a means to take him away.

I then called our patrol team, the FPU, to come and in fact they came and whisked all of us away to the Regional Police headquarters. At the headquarters I decided to go to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to see the victim it was alleged was hit by the bullet.



I went there and in fact, I saw a 24-year-old man who was on a sick bed.



According to reports earlier, he had been hit with the bullet in the hip. I went there with an investigator, they took pictures of him and indeed and it was a bit of confirmed that he had been it and doctors were on him and he was also responding to treatment.



There and then, I decided to come back and prepare for the other assignment which is to be with the Vice President’s convoy .



The youth said this night the whole police station is going to be razed down That is how come you have seen the Military and the Police well-positioned. So we are waiting to see whatever happens here after.



The Policeman is at the regional headquarters right now. We have placed him at the regional headquarters. It is investigations and further interrogation that will bring that thing out.



If I stand here and tell you that he did this or he did that I will be off track. Until proper investigations, proper interrogation takes place.