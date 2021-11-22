Clean up the mess you’ve created in the Ghanaian economy - Minority to Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Ken Ofori-Atta has presented the 2022 budget to parliament

Minority vows to oppose the introduction of E-Levy



Parliament to commence debate on 2022 Budget on November 23



Minority in Parliament has called on the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to resolve the challenges that have burdened the Ghanaian economy.



According to the minority, this can be achieved if Dr. Bawumia implements the campaign promises he made while in opposition.



Speaking at the press conference in parliament after the 2022 budget review, the minority urged Dr. Bawumia to admit he has failed Ghanaians as the 2022 budget before the house will only worsen the plight of Ghanaians.



“…We call on Vice President Bawumia to walk his lofty talk in opposition and clean up the mess he has created in the Ghanaian economy to ensure an immediate end is brought to the hardships and suffering of our people. He must admit that his policies have failed and the Ghanaian economy is in a crisis that this budget cannot salvage it from,” Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Ato Forson said.

“… In the circumstance, it is obvious that a review budget will be required to correct the serious fiscal imbalances and distortions that this budget will create. By every indication, this budget will worsen the plight of Ghanaians and drive them into more hardships, suffering, pain and poverty,” he added.



On the 17th of November 2021, the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented to the parliament, the statement on the 2022 national budget. Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to commence debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the year ending December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



This is contained in the Business Committee report for the Fifth week, ending Friday, November 26, 2021, where MPs are entreated to engage in “a well-researched and informed debate and therefore proposes that the debate for each day be structured along with specific sectors”.



This is to ensure coherence, comprehensiveness, and logical flow of the debate.