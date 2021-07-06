Cleaning up of Agbogbloshie ongoing smoothly

Part of Agbogbloshie market being cleared

Source: GNA

The cleaning up of the Agbogbloshie Onion Sellers' Market by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is progressing smoothly and peacefully.

The exercise is part of the Coordinating Council’s “Let's make Accra work" campaign to improve sanitation in the city.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA), on Monday, observed huge progress in the exercise, with debris being collected making some parts of the hitherto congested and dirty site, clear.



Caterpillars were seen scooping and filling trucks with debris for disposal.



Security personal were seen around and had blocked the road for effective exercise.

Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister and Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) were seen on site.



The GNA gathered that the Minister and the MCE had been present all the days of the cleaning exercise.







