Clear managers who have driven Ghana’s economy aground – Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.jpeg Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former scribe for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, says it is about time the president clears out managers overseeing Ghana's challenged economy.

He says the president's commendations of his appointees during an interview contradict what the data and science say in the country.

Therefore, it's imperative that the president focuses on data and science to get the country's economy back on track, and that can be achieved if he brings in people with new ideas.

"We are in dangerous territory, and so therefore, the major thing the president can do to arrest the situation is to clear out the managers of the economy because that is what he has to do. You can't make the same people who have driven us to this stage remain in office."

He continued, "nobody is looking for Ken Ofori-Atta's job. We are looking for the economic health of this country and some of us have to stand up and be counted. I will rather die speaking the truth than be populist because I'm a member of the NPP."

