Clearing of Agbogbloshie onion market will take more than a week – Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey had noted that the demolition of structures on the Agbogbloshie onion market will take more than a week.



He said though they projected 3 days, the days have to be extended for the clearing job to be done, GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante reported.



In an interview with the media after the relocation of the onion traders and others on the site on Thursday, July 1, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said, “Initially, we were hoping to do this [clean-up] in three days, but clearly, it appears we will be here for a week and a half, so we are able to clear everything and make it a ground zero."

He stated that business is running smoothly for the traders who were relocated to Adjen Kotoku.



Also, commercial vehicle drivers have tapped into the business opportunity as they have started loading from the new market to Kasoa.



"I am aware that even at Adjen Kotoku as speak, ordinarily, one would have thought that they will be struggling to even find space, but I am reliably informed that they have started doing business and it is refreshing to note that trotros have already started loading from Adjen Kotoku market to Kasoa. Isn’t this beautiful?” Henry Quartey said during the press conference.



