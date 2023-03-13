Clement Apaak calls for an investigation into Prof. Boateng’s claims NPP bigwigs are involved in galamsey

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has called for an investigation into some allegations by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation suggesting that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs including those at Jubilee House are engaged in galamsey.

According to him, these allegations cannot and must not be ignored especially when it is coming from someone who held a position in this NPP government.



“We demand an investigation into allegations by Prof. Boateng, a former NPP Minister, then head of the anti-galamsey fight, that “People in the NPP, people in gov't and people at Jubilee House are engaged in galamsey”. Galamsey is a crime and those involved must be punished,” Clement Apaak tweeted.



Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, who also chaired the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM),in an interview revealed that elements within both the governing New Patriotic Party and the Akufo-Addo government, conspired in a grand scheme to hound him out of office to pave the way for their free participation in illegal mining (galamsey).



Prof Frimpong-Boateng said that the missing excavator story was trumped up against him by his own party and other government officials involved in galamsey, just to get him out.



It is based on this that Clement Apaak has called for an investigation into the matter.

“Ghanaians expect the requisite state agencies/institutions (OSP, BIN, CID) to show loyalty to Ghana by initiating investigations into the allegations made by Prof. Boateng. By his stature and previous position in this NPP gov't, these allegations cannot and must not be ignored.



“CSOs, organised labour, the clergy and all well-meaning Ghanaians must canvas for an investigation into these allegations that elements in the Presidency, gov't and NPP are engaged in galamsey, and consequently, the pollution of our rivers and destruction of our environment,” he added.





