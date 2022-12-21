Clergy, critics of NDC always quiet when NPP is in power – Toobu

Ghanaian clergy with the president of the Republic of Ghana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr. Peter Lanchene Toobu, believes the true character of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to make noise in opposition and deliver nothing while in government.

Mr. Peter Lanchene Toobu painted this picture of the NPP while speaking in an interview with Odehyieba Kofi Essuman, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.



According to him, people who are not politicians, including pastors, find their voices when the NPP is in opposition.



He said some of these pastors take the noise to the hilt by offering politically tainted prayers and preaching.



He said that coupled with this, the party elements make all manner of noise, which turns out to be "much ado about nothing."



He noted that all these pastors artificially lose their voice when the NPP is in government.



"When Ghana is quiet, you need nobody to be told that the NPP is governing," he disclosed.

"Yes! Look at what is happening with the construction of the National Cathedral yet these pastors are mute," he added.



He said when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President Mahama was in government, the NPP in opposition made all manner of allegations against the then government, only to come to power and repeat the same mistakes they spoke about.



He then stressed that there is relative silence when the same NPP is in government.



"This government has gone to the contingency vault to withdraw funds for the construction of the National Cathedral," he charged, adding that funds cannot be withdrawn from the vault for projects that will last for four years and more.



He predicted that this government will end up using GHS3 billion on the project and it will still be at the foundation levels.



"This is not an era for building a cathedral for God when people are hungry," he asserted