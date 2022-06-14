Clergy stunned by revelations from National Cathedral – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the National Cathedral project is being executed on “sheer deception” by President Akufo-Addo.

He told Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm/Agoo T.V that the Clergy who were drafted to front the National Cathedral project are taken aback by the murky developments in relation to the construction of the edifice.



“He didn’t tell them that he’ll use state funds to build the National Cathedral. Most Men of God including ArchBishop Duncan Williams, and Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, have all said that the project is not being built by the State and that is the impression all of them have created in the public domain. My worry is that these are men with huge reputations and have lived their lives unblemished just for you to deceive them into this dishonest enterprise,” he said.



According to him, most of them[Men of God] would have kicked against the huge sums of monies from the state kitty pumped into the project, if they had been told of the source.



His comment comes on the back of reports that the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil has stopped attending meetings of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



This revelation is according to the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Speaking on Joy Fm, Mr. Ablakwa asserted that the desertion by the theologian is due to the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government with respect to the project.

“There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.



“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given indication that all is not well,” he disclosed.



For the past one week, the North Tongu lawmaker has accused government of siphoning public funds to facilitate a project it propagated as a personal and private pledge.



So far, the North Tongu MP has put out documents showing that an amount to the tune of GHS 200 million has been dished out for the construction of the project.



These monies, he said, were dished out without recourse to parliamentary processes or strict public procurement practices.