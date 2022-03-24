Clergyman expresses worry about rampant road accidents

A photo of a fatal accident

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has expressed worry about the gross disregard for road traffic laws and regulations and indiscipline on the part of road users including drivers and pedestrians.

He noted that this was a major contributing factor to the high incidence of road accidents in the country.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the opening of the Prayer Festival of the church at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday.



The seven-day festival which is on the theme ‘Goodness is laid down for you’ ends on Sunday, March 27.



It is aimed at using prayers as an effective tool of communicating with God for spiritual upliftment and praying for the socio-economic well-being of the nation.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih said ‘accidents do not just happen; they are caused by mechanical and human factors.

He, therefore, charged road users to ensure that vehicles plying on the roads are roadworthiness.



Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih charged the National Road Safety Authority, the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Division and other road sector agencies to intensify their activities and work together to ensure compliance with road traffic regulations for free flow of traffic and reduce accidents which led to the loss of lives.



The First Vice President charged drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol to save life and property.



Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih commended the Ghana Police Service for forming an Accident Prevention Squad to check the carnages on the roads.



He also commended the successive governments for the important roles played in reshaping the country’s road network.