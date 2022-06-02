‘Cliques’ in NPP making party not effective – Charles Bissue

Former presidential staffer, Charles Cromwell Bissue

Former presidential staffer, Charles Cromwell Bissue, has suggested that ‘friends & family’ affair in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is making the party ineffective.

According to the NPP stalwart, though the party is efficient in its activities, it is not producing the desired effect on members and Ghanaians as a whole.



He attributed the party’s deficiency to what he described as “cliques” within the elephant party which has retrogressed the party.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Thursday, June 2, Charles Bissue said that “I see NPP as a very efficient party but it is not effective…It is not effective because if we are formulating political strategies and these are based on the ideals of what friends would say then I’m not going to take that.”



“Our system has become like cliques which affected us in the 2020 primaries and we lost a lot of seats which brought us to 137 seats [for NPP and NDC respectively]. [Because of the cliques] we put friends in positions even if they don’t qualify but for me I don’t work like that. I’ve dealt with a few friends like that and they were angry with me but I don’t care…I don’t regret it”



In his view, the New Patriotic Party needs to be modernised to become more efficient and effective to be significant to its members.



Mr. Charles Bissue also counselled party foot soldiers not to follow leaders blindly on account of receiving gifts and favours from such persons but must pay attention to details.

“I am not one of those politicians who follow people because I get something nice from you. Doing that means you are doing a dis-service to the political party…It’s a relationship and that relation should be different from managing a political party. For me, if you follow me and you are not truthful then I will not deal with you.”



Touching on his reason for joining the General Secretary race, he noted that every season has its leader and he has a good track record to enable NPP ‘break the eight’.



As a former Regional Secretary for Ahanta West, he declared that he succeeded in snatching eight parliamentary seats from the NDC’s 18, including Jomoro, Akontombra and Sefwi Wiaso for the first time, to give the NPP an advantage.



Catch up on the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



