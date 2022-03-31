Close down churches of pastors who falsely predicted loss for Black Stars – Computer Man to IGP

Ghana defeats Nigeria in World Cup qualification playoff

Ghana will not qualify against Nigeria, says Prophet Ogya Nyame



Ghana books ticket to Qatar 2022



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has threatened to demonstrate naked if the police fails to arrest some spiritualists who predicted a loss for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.



Ahead of the second leg of Ghana’s crucial game, some prophets and spiritualists predicted that Ghana will lose against its West African rival in the crunch game.



Ghana however went ahead to qualify to Qatar by taking advantage of an away goal after securing a one-one draw against Nigeria in Abuja.

Speaking about the doom prophecies that were made ahead of the match, Computer Man noted that football is a game of effort and chances and therefore cannot be determined on spiritual grounds.



“God who created the universe has never entered a football field let alone to kick a ball,” he told Oman Channel.



He went on to accuse Prophet Ogya Nyame, one of the prophets who predicted a loss for Ghana of being a false prophet saying, “now, the price of suit has gone up because of all these false prophets. How come? Football is a game. It doesn’t need any prophecy; you only win if you put in effort..... Ogya Nyame should be very careful.



“I am serving notice. I know the IGP is an action man and energetic. Every prophet who prophesied that Ghana will not win but they eventually won, please lock up their church,” he said.



Computer Man threatened to protest against what he said are false prophets destroying the ministry stating that, “from now till December, whoever issues a false prophecy must be arrested by the IGP if not I will go naked on the streets in protest.”





Meanwhile, the founder and leader of Shinning Grace Chapel International, Prophet Isaac Appiah alias Ogya Nyame, who predicted a Ghana loss against Nigeria has come out to justify his failed prophecy.



According to him, he later reversed the loss after some of his church members approached him over his earlier prophecy.



Claiming on Accra FM to have received insight into the result of the crucial fixture, Ogya Nyame, before the return leg of the doubleheader said, “Do you know that I have already watched Ghana’s game against Nigeria and I saw the Nigerians jubilating after the two games and that means that the Black Stars will not qualify,” he said in an interview on Accra FM.



