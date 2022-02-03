Close down rent control; it’s the most useless institution – Dumelo

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has expressed worry over the ineffectiveness of the Rent Control Department in enforcing the laws on rent.

John who has been an advocate for the enforcement of the rent laws to provide some comfort for Ghanaians who rent houses believes that institution should be closed down because it has nothing to offer to the people of Ghana.



The actor cum politician made this known in a tweet complaining about the fact that people have to cough out huge sums of money for rent for the period of two years when the laws of the land says contrary.

“The new year has begun. Residential tenants are about to cough up 2 years rent advance because that’s the “Landlords Law”. What happened to the Rent Law itself? The rent control dept should be closed down. What is really their use?”



The issue of rent has been topical and mostly comes up during the political season and although there are laws that bind rent in Ghana, but are not enforced.