Close down schools if strike action by teachers exceeds two days - Minority

Minority in Parliament

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has asked the government through the Ghana Education Service to close down schools if the ongoing strike by teacher unions over the non-payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) lasts for more than two days.

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament Dr. Clement Apaak addressing journalists said the move will ensure the safety and security of students while their teachers are on strike.

“As we are all aware, the teacher unions, after failing to get the attention of the government to pay their Cost of Living Allowance, have decided to embark on a nationwide strike. Close to 7 million students are currently not benefitting from teaching and learning.”

“We want to urge the government to address the concerns of teachers, so they can go back to the classrooms without any further delay. If this goes on beyond two to three days, it will be advisable for the GES to direct that the schools are closed down for the safety and security of students, but ultimately government bears the responsibility to ensure that the needful is done."

