Close down universities and let us go home – Students react to UTAG-NLC impasse

Students on the campus of University of Ghana | File Photo

Students in public universities across the country have started calling for the closure of their institutions following the industrial action by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

UTAG, from January 10, 2022, embarked on a strike calling off all teaching and related activities in public universities until further notice to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



Since then, the National Labour Commission has been praying the Labour Court Division 1 of the Accra High Court to put an injunction on UTAG’s strike in order to get lectures back to the classroom.



The case which was sent to the court first on Thursday, February 3, 2022, was adjourned by Judge Frank Rockson Aboadwe asking both parties to settle their issues out of court and return on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



The case was then adjourned again by the same judge on February 10 asking both parties to further engage out of court and return on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Reacting to this on social media, some students called for the immediate closure of universities calling on managements to allow students to return home.





If that the case then they should close down schools — Nyhiraba Kofi Amoah (@NyhirabaA) February 10, 2022

They should close down schools . We’re tired of this impasse. Ugh! — Kwaku???? ???????? (@joeyfrimps) February 10, 2022