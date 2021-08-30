Closure of borders was to contain Coronavirus, not for election 2020 – Ex-MCE to Agbodza

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North in the Eastern region, Dennis Edward Aboagye, has dismissed claims by Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza that the government closed borders just to frustrate some Ghanaians during the voter registration exercise ahead of last year’s elections.

He said the closure of the borders was to help the country contain the unknown virus in order to protect the lives of the people.



Mr. Agbodza had said that covid-19 cannot be the reason for the closure of the borders by the government of Ghana.



He claimed the government took advantage of the Covid-19 situation to frustrate some Ghanaians during the voter registration exercise ahead of the elections 2020.



He explained on the New Day Show on TV3 Monday, August 30, 2021, with host Johnnie Hughes, that if the government intended to protect Ghanaians from Covid-infected Togolese, the country wouldn’t be having more cases than Togo at the moment.



His comments follow the demonstration led by Ketu South Member of Parliament Abla Dzifa Gomashie, held in Aflao last Friday to demand the opening of the borders.

Ghana’s land borders together with the sea and air borders were closed by an Executive Instrument on Sunday, March 22, 2020.



But goods were allowed to pass to and fro trading countries.



The country’s major international airport was, however, opened to passengers on September 1, 2020, after strict Covid-19 testing measures were put in place.



Mr. Agbodza said “As we speak, 1000s of people in Ghana have died so far whiles Togo is about 170 since Covid, 170 against over 1000.



So far, Ghana has gotten over 100,000 people infected with Covid thus; for those who have been tested in Togo, it is less than 20,000 so where is this perception that we are protecting ourselves from Togolese in terms of those who have Covid.

“The truth is that the number of people in Togo with Covid is just a fraction of the people here.



“So I have always said that the government took advantage of Covid and created the situation during the registration and general election. Now that it is over, they are finding it difficult to back off because people will say you only did it due to the elections.”



But responding to him also on the same on the New Day show, Mr. Aboagye said “The issue of land border closure is worth discussing at every time, we know how the relations between our citizens in that area with our neighbouring countries. My only concern is how the NDC always try to draw politics into this.



“It doesn’t help. You heard the comment of Agbodza that it was registration, elections, and all that. It was about a pandemic, it was about the fight against the virus that we had no idea how to contain and manage."



“You will agree with me that since the inception of the virus, the government has taken various steps and had been cascading it along the line depending on the situation at every point in time,” he added.