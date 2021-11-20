Closure of tollbooth an emergency action – Deputy Information Minister

Tollbooth

Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has explained that roads minister directed the closure of the tollbooth before the approval of the budget for emergency reasons.

According to her, the move was to prevent potential chaos that may arise at the tollbooths following the budget statement reading.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, she stated: “When the budget was presented, the Finance Minister said it was effective upon approval of the budget. But in Ghana we all have a different understanding in that kind of sector. It is possible that some drivers will just recklessly pass the tollbooths after they heard what the Finance Minister said in parliament. In this instance, it was important that the government device means to protect people’s lives. So the immediate reaction was to curb the chaos that may arise from the excitement that drivers will no longer pay tolls. This is an emergency reaction to the chaos and accidents that may have happened.”



Finance Minister of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta announced the elimination of toll booths on all public roads and bridges. According to him, the inconveniences caused by traffic jams at tolling points also leads to pollution in and around vicinities these toll booths are situated.

Following this announcement, however, Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah directed that toll collection at the various toll booths across the country must be halted effective Thursday, November 18, 2021.



“Following the presentation of the 2022 Budget by the Hon. Minister of Finance on behalf of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways hereby directs the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide.



This directive takes effect from 12am on Thursday, November 18, 2021,” part of the letter from the roads ministry read.